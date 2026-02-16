Pune cops ban protests outside offices of political parties

00:11

File image





The violence outside the local Congress office was triggered by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.





The injured individuals include activists of the rival parties, two police personnel, and two journalists, the police had said.





"To ensure that such incidents do not recur, no form of protest or agitation will be permitted in or around the offices of political parties or their residential premises of the political leaders in the future."





"The Pune police are taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again. The stone pelting that occurred yesterday was not pre-planned. The action will be taken against those whose role is found after the investigation," Kumar told reporters.





The police registered two separate cases against BJP and Congress leaders and several workers, following the clash near the Congress Bhavan.





Congress leader Prashant Jagtap on Monday alleged that the city police acted in a partisan manner by allowing them to stage a rasta roko demonstration. -- PTI

Conducting protests outside offices of political parties will be prohibited in the Pune police commissionarate areas, city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Monday, a day after a clash between workers of the BJP and Congress left nine persons injured.