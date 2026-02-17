What did Modi, Macron talk about at Maharashtra Bhavan?

16:26





The Prime Minister had earlier arrived at Lok Bhavan, where he was received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat. In a post on X, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, for his meeting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, welcomed the Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai."





The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and France, with discussions likely to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, and global issues of mutual interest.





Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, as part of the latter's fourth visit to India. The two leaders met at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where they were seen sharing a warm hug before commencing discussions.