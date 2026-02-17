One dead, 2 critical after knife attack over social media posts in Maha; 2 held

19:29

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The incident took place at Ruinalkol in Ashti tehsil on Monday night, the police said, adding that two accused, including a minor, have been held.





Deepak Nalkol died in the incident, while Balu Khodke and Shashikant Lambade are currently battling for their lives at a private hospital in Ahilyanagar district, according to the police.





"When a palanquin procession of Lord Mahadev was underway on Monday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri, accused Nilesh Gujar (25) and a minor confronted the victims in front of a school. The confrontation was triggered by a long-standing grudge over provocative stories and status updates posted by them against each other on Instagram and WhatsApp," an official said.





During the heated argument, Gujar stabbed Nalkol in the back with a sharp knife.





Simultaneously, the minor launched a brutal attack on Khodke and Lambade.





While Nalkol succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, the other two victims are in a critical condition, he said. -- PTI

A 23-year-old man was killed and two others suffered grievous injuries after being attacked with a sharp knife over a dispute linked to social media posts in Beed district of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday.