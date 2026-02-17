HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi, Macron inaugurate India-France year of innovation 2026

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
22:07
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday inaugurated the 'India-France Year of Innovation'. 

Hours after announcing to elevate the decades-old ties to a "special strategic partnership", the two leaders attended the event where New Delhi and Paris affirmed their commitment to innovation. 

"The India-France year of innovation 2026 will further strengthen'strategic alignment and shared prosperity," as per a video played at the event. 

Special events will be held across cities in both countries, focusing on science, technology and innovation, and bringing together startups, academia and creators. 

The year will promote industrial collaboration and people-to-people connect, as per a video posted by the PMO India's Youtube channel posted after the closed-door event. 

The two countries also announced the 'Indo-French innovation network', a digital platform backed by the government and led by industry, which is billed by innovators for innovators, as per the video. 

National security advisor Ajit Doval, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Tata Chemicals' managing director and chief executive R Mukundan, Maharashtra's secretary for industries, P Anabalagan were seen at the event. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another jolt to Assam Cong: Suspended MLA quits
LIVE! Another jolt to Assam Cong: Suspended MLA quits

T20 WC Updates: Historic win! Nepal beat Scotland by 7 wkts
T20 WC Updates: Historic win! Nepal beat Scotland by 7 wkts

India ready to back new BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka
India ready to back new BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, conveying India's support for Bangladesh's democratic and progressive development and extending an invitation from...

Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threats amid CBI probe
Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threats amid CBI probe

The family of a NEET aspirant in Bihar, whose death after alleged sexual assault is being probed by the CBI, has claimed they received a threat that their son would meet the same fate as their deceased daughter.

Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof
Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof

A video has surfaced showing the moment of the collision in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, allegedly filmed from inside the SUV driven by a 17-year-old, shows the moments leading up to the crash. The driver was later...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO