HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mentally challenged man lynched in Jharkhand, 6 women attacked

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
20:57
image
A mentally challenged man was beaten to death, while six women from Uttar Pradesh were assaulted by mobs over childlifting suspicions in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Chatra and Bokaro districts, police said on Tuesday. 

The 45-year-old man, who was allegedly severely beaten up by some people in Chatra district on suspicion of being a childlifter, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Monday, a police officer said. 

The incident took place on Sunday night in Piparwar police station area, where residents of Chiraiyatand and Kichto villages brutally thrashed the victim. 

The man has been identified as Rambali Rajwar, a resident of Barwatoli in Ramgarh police station area of Ramgarh district, they said. 

Piparwar police station officer-in-charge Abhay Kumar said, "The victim died during treatment at RIMS in Ranchi on Monday. It is a clear case of mob lynching and police have initiated a thorough probe into the matter. Police have intensified efforts to identify those involved in the assault." 

An FIR in this regard will be lodged, and the situation will become clearer once the victim's autopsy report is received. 

So far, no arrest has been made in this case, the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India ready to work with BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka
LIVE! India ready to work with BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka

India-France elevate ties to special strategic partnership
India-France elevate ties to special strategic partnership

India and France have elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership,' with increased cooperation in defense, trade, and technology. The leaders also inaugurated a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka.

French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims
French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India began in Mumbai with a jog and a tribute, setting the stage for strategic talks with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the India-France partnership.

4,000 AI cameras, 15K security personnel to man AI Summit
4,000 AI cameras, 15K security personnel to man AI Summit

Over 4,000 AI-enabled cameras and 15,000 security personnel are deployed for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, ensuring high-level security and surveillance.

'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'
'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'

'China continues to perceive its relations with India through the prism of India-US relations, with the US using India to counter balance against China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO