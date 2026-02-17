Mentally challenged man lynched in Jharkhand, 6 women attacked

20:57





The 45-year-old man, who was allegedly severely beaten up by some people in Chatra district on suspicion of being a childlifter, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Monday, a police officer said.





The incident took place on Sunday night in Piparwar police station area, where residents of Chiraiyatand and Kichto villages brutally thrashed the victim.





The man has been identified as Rambali Rajwar, a resident of Barwatoli in Ramgarh police station area of Ramgarh district, they said.





Piparwar police station officer-in-charge Abhay Kumar said, "The victim died during treatment at RIMS in Ranchi on Monday. It is a clear case of mob lynching and police have initiated a thorough probe into the matter. Police have intensified efforts to identify those involved in the assault."





An FIR in this regard will be lodged, and the situation will become clearer once the victim's autopsy report is received.





So far, no arrest has been made in this case, the officer said. -- PTI

A mentally challenged man was beaten to death, while six women from Uttar Pradesh were assaulted by mobs over childlifting suspicions in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Chatra and Bokaro districts, police said on Tuesday.