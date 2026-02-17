HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, performs witchcraft

Tue, 17 February 2026
The classmate of a 24-year-old female MBA student, arrested in Indore for her murder, allegedly abused the body after the killing and also performed occult rituals while on the run, police said.

On February 13, people complained of a foul smell emanating from a closed house in the city's Dwarkapuri police station area. After police arrived at the scene, the naked body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the house. 

The woman was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from a city college and the body was found in her classmate's rented house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI on Monday. The classmate fled after the incident. He was taken into custody in Mumbai and is being interrogated after his arrest, the official said. 

Referring to the accused's interrogation, the official said he allegedly strangled his classmate to death and then "abused" the body. "The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel (in Navi Mumbai) while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman's spirit through witchcraft," he said. 

According to the DCP, the woman and the accused were in a close relationship. "The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled," the official said. After the woman's body was found, her father accused the classmate of trying to extort money from his daughter using her obscene photos and then torturing her to death. The accused had even posted these photos on her college WhatsApp group, he alleged. PTI

