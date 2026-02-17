Macron takes a morning jog in Mumbai

15:24

The Macrons pay tribute to the 2008 terror attack victims at the Taj Mahal hotel





The French President was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials. The jog proceeded peacefully, with minimal disruption from the media and locals along the route.





Wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, Macron decided not to disrupt his fitness routine despite being in a foreign country, ahead of a long day of diplomatic meetings. On the same day, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival.





The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with President Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris. -- ANI

With the onset of morning in Mumbai on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Mumbaikars by joining the rush of morning walkers in the city.