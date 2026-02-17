HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Macron takes a morning jog in Mumbai

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
15:24
The Macrons pay tribute to the 2008 terror attack victims at the Taj Mahal hotel
The Macrons pay tribute to the 2008 terror attack victims at the Taj Mahal hotel
With the onset of morning in Mumbai on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Mumbaikars by joining the rush of morning walkers in the city. 

The French President was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials. The jog proceeded peacefully, with minimal disruption from the media and locals along the route. 

Wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, Macron decided not to disrupt his fitness routine despite being in a foreign country, ahead of a long day of diplomatic meetings. On the same day, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival. 

The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with President Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tarique Rahman sworn in as PM of Bangladesh
LIVE! Tarique Rahman sworn in as PM of Bangladesh

'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB
'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB

The original Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, leading to a Supreme Court verdict in 2019 that allowed the construction of a Ram Temple.

Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits
Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits

The reasons for Salim Khan's hospitalisation have not been revealed yet.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala
27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala

A 27-year-old man died after falling into an open roadside pit near Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district. The incident has sparked protests and an investigation into potential negligence by the Public Works Department.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO