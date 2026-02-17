Macron meets Bollywood actors in Mumbai

18:25

French President Emmanuel Macron met Bollywood actors in Mumbai./Courtesy Emmanuel Macron on X





"Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he wrote on X, highlighting cultural ties during his India visit.





"Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France,' Anil Kapoor said in an X post about the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Bollywood actors in Mumbai on Tuesday, including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi.