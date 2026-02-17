Lottery baron's wife Leema Rose joins AIADMK

21:03

Lottery baron Santiago Martin





She joined the AIADMK along with 100 others after calling on Palaniswami at his Greenways residence in Chennai.





Rose quit the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi on February 10, after serving the party for almost 14 years, starting from 2012.





Her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna had earlier quit the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK and joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and serves as its general secretary, while her son Jose Charles had launched the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi after quitting the Puducherry BJP. -- PTI

