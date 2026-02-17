HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kannada TV actress alleges secret filming in washroom, blackmail

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
14:20
image
A case has been registered after a Kannada television actress alleged she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom during a celebrity event and threatened with online circulation of the video if she failed to pay money, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the recently held Celebrity Women Cricket Tournament in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, the actress, also a reality show contestant, said that she had attended a three-day event organised at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.
 
On February 7, the second day of the event, when she went to use the women's restroom located inside the stadium, without her knowledge, an unknown person secretly recorded an "obscene and indecent video" of her while she was inside the restroom, it stated. 

The FIR said the alleged video was sent from an Instagram account to her friend's Instagram account allegedly under the mistaken belief that the said account belonged to the actress. 

"The content of the video is obscene. After uploading the video, the unknown individuals threatened to send more private videos and to engage in video calls. They demanded money and began blackmailing her friend," the FIR read. 

The accused further threatened that if the money was not paid, the video would be circulated on other social media platforms and shared publicly, the complainant alleged. 

The complainant has submitted the photos and videos related to the complaint in a  pen drive, the FIR stated. 

Based on her complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sections 77 (Voyeurism), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 308 (extortion) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station on February 13, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to nab the accused.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan
LIVE! 14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan

Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post but Rahul..: Himanta
Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post but Rahul..: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on his swearing-in date as CM in 2014, but the situation changed after Rahul Gandhi intervened. Sarma, who later joined the BJP, believes the...

Kannada actress alleges secret filming in loo, blackmail
Kannada actress alleges secret filming in loo, blackmail

A Kannada television actress has filed a police complaint alleging she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom and blackmailed with the threat of online video circulation.

'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'
'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'

'China continues to perceive its relations with India through the prism of India-US relations, with the US using India to counter balance against China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.'

You don't deserve that chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Rahul
You don't deserve that chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Rahul

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu sharply criticises Rahul Gandhi for being out of touch and failing to address corruption within the Punjab Congress, potentially jeopardizing the party's future in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO