Infosys stock rises over 3% after tie-up with Anthropic

Tue, 17 February 2026
Shares of IT major Infosys rose more than 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. 

On the BSE, the scrip of company increased 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,410.95 per piece. BSE-focussed IT index gained 1.45 per cent, with Infosys emerging as the top performer. Markets are trading in the positive territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising 126.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 83,403.34. Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. 

The Bengaluru-based Infosys said the collaboration with Anthropic will focus initially on the telecommunications sector through a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations.

The partnership will further expanded across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development, the company said in a regulatory filing. At its core, the strategic alliance integrates Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with governance and transparency for regulated industries. 

The collaboration will also help organisations modernise legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure, it added. 

"Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible," Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys said. Anthropic Co-Founder and CEO Dario Amodei said, "Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge." PTI

