HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-France ties elevated to 'special global strategic' level

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
19:00
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai./DD/ANI Video Grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai./DD/ANI Video Grab
India and France on Tuesday elevated their ties to a "special global strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to significantly ramp up bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade and technology in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals. 

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters. 

Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit. 

"India and France share a very special relationship. France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," the prime minister said in his media statement. 

"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said. 

Modi also made a reference to the H-125 helicopter assembly line. 

"We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-France ties elevated to 'special global strategic' level
LIVE! India-France ties elevated to 'special global strategic' level

Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 WC, in Super 8s
Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 WC, in Super 8s

Zimbabwe secured a spot in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after their match against Ireland was abandoned due to rain, eliminating Australia and Ireland from the tournament.

India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers
India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers

India has seized three US-sanctioned oil tankers linked to Iran and increased surveillance in its maritime zone to curb illicit trade.

Tarique Rahman's remarkable turnaround from 17-year self-exile
Tarique Rahman's remarkable turnaround from 17-year self-exile

Tarique Rahman, after 17 years in self-exile, has led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a significant victory, becoming the country's Prime Minister. This marks a major turnaround for the BNP after years of being targeted by the...

'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'
'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'

'China continues to perceive its relations with India through the prism of India-US relations, with the US using India to counter balance against China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO