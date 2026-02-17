India-France ties elevated to 'special global strategic' level

19:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai./DD/ANI Video Grab





The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters.





Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit.





"India and France share a very special relationship. France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," the prime minister said in his media statement.





"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.





Modi also made a reference to the H-125 helicopter assembly line.





"We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world," he said. -- PTI

