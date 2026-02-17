India, France sign pact for manufacturing Hammer missiles

23:43

The agreements were signed when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin co-chaired the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in the city.





"The renewal of 10-year defence cooperation agreement was signed by the Defence Secretary from the Indian side and Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy from the French side," an official statement said.





It added that an MoU on Joint Venture was also signed for the manufacturing of Hammer missiles in India between the chief managing director, Bharat Electronics Limited and Executive Vice President, Safran Electronics and Defence.





According to the statement, both countries announced Reciprocal Deployment Officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.





The two leaders also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of equipment. -- PTI

