India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for delegates for next 2 days

Tue, 17 February 2026
23:32
Secretary DFPD Sanjeev Chopra at the India-AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi./PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo
Delegates will get restricted access to the world's largest AI summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026, for the next two days due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the venue, senior government officials said on Tuesday. 

Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30 PM as the Prime Minister will host dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 PM, Meity officials said. 

Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards due to huge enthusiasm received by delegates. 

"Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day," Kumar said.

Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. 

Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8 am to 4:30 pm for delegates arriving by Metro. 

"Intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area," an official advisory note said. -- PTI

