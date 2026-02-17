Horrific negligence again! Biker falls into pit and dies





Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved. As the issue triggered heated protest, state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Mohammed Riyas ordered a probe into the tragic incident. He said the deputy chief engineer of the PWD has been entrusted with a probe into the incident and will take further action after receiving his report.





"Stringent measures will be taken if the negligence happened from the side of the Public Works Department," Riyas said.





In the CCTV visuals aired by TV channels, the bike could be seen plunging into the open pit. According to local residents, the pit has been left open for over a month without adequate safety measures such as barricades or warning signs. Following the incident, local residents staged a protest at the accident spot, alleging negligence on the part of the PWD. Workers of the Opposition UDF also protested at the local PWD office demanding action against those responsible. PTI

This is the fourth such incident in the last two months.