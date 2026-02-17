Hollywood legend Robert Duvall dies at 95

08:33





The actor's wife, Luciana Duvall, announced his passing on Facebook along with an emotional tribute. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote.





In a touching message, Luciana remembered the late actor as her "everything." "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," she added.





As soon as the news came out, condolences and tributes started pouring in across social media platforms. Many remembered the actor's acclaimed works along with his contribution to the film industry. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis offered her tributes, describing the late actor as the "greatest consigliere." -- ANI

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for his performances in the 'Godfather' films, 'Apocalypse Now', and 'To Kill a Mockingbird' among others, has passed away at 95, reported Variety.