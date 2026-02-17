HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hollywood legend Robert Duvall dies at 95

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
08:33
image
Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for his performances in the 'Godfather' films, 'Apocalypse Now', and 'To Kill a Mockingbird' among others, has passed away at 95, reported Variety. 

The actor's wife, Luciana Duvall, announced his passing on Facebook along with an emotional tribute. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote. 

In a touching message, Luciana remembered the late actor as her "everything." "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," she added. 

As soon as the news came out, condolences and tributes started pouring in across social media platforms. Many remembered the actor's acclaimed works along with his contribution to the film industry. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis offered her tributes, describing the late actor as the "greatest consigliere." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'My son died because someone was making a fun reel'
LIVE! 'My son died because someone was making a fun reel'

Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation
Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation

Indian officials will visit the US to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement, expected to be signed in March, focusing on duty concessions and reciprocal tariffs.

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus
Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for two days to discuss bilateral and regional issues, marking his second visit to the Jewish state and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Shivakumar like a railway engine, makes noise: Cong leader
Shivakumar like a railway engine, makes noise: Cong leader

Shivakumar had said on February 14 that the Congress high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would examine the statements being made by party MLAs.

Ten months on, daughter of Pahalgam victim awaits job
Ten months on, daughter of Pahalgam victim awaits job

Ten months after her father's death in the Pahalgam terror attack, Asawari Jagdale is still waiting for the Maharashtra government to fulfill its promise of a state job. Despite assurances and follow-ups, the family faces financial...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO