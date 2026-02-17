HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guess how many roses Bengaluru airport shipped on V-Day?

Tue, 17 February 2026
13:11
As the Valentine's season drove peak demand of fresh roses worldwide, Kempegowda International Airport here shipped around 60 million rose stems, weighing more than 2,700 tonnes, across 26 international destinations, officials said on Tuesday. 

The facility, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited, also transported roses to 47 domestic destinations. The exports mark a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in stem volumes and a 64 per cent rise in tonnage, reinforcing the Bengaluru Airport's position as India's leading gateway for perishable exports for five consecutive years, they said.

According to a BIAL statement, international shipments remained steady at 305 MT with Singapore emerging as the top overseas destination, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, New York and Kuwait. New international destinations added this season include Los Angeles , London Gatwick , Dallas Fort Worth, Toronto and Orlando. 

"On the domestic front, 2,402 MT of roses were transported, recording a 79 per cent year-on-year increase in tonnage. Delhi and Kolkata continued to anchor demand, while Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur maintained strong throughput," it stated. -- PTI

