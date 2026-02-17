HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Foundation says Bill Gates attending AI Summit

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
17:46
image
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' participation in the world's biggest AI summit became a topic of speculation on Tuesday, following conflicting reports. 

Government sources initially stated he would not attend, but a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation quickly contradicted to say he is indeed participating.

Gates featured among the tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists participating as speakers on the official website of the AI Impact Summit, underway in the national capital from February 16.

On Tuesday morning, his name went missing from the key participants' list. Government sources said Gates will not be attending the Summit, but did not indicate the reason.

However, a spokesperson for his foundation in an emailed response to PTI said, "Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled".

He was listed as a keynote speaker on February 19 -- the day all the bigwigs will descend at Bharat Mandapam. 

He was given a 12-minute speaking slot at 1150 hours. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Zimbabwe-Ireland game called off; Australia knocked out
T20 WC: Zimbabwe-Ireland game called off; Australia knocked out

LIVE! Foundation says Bill Gates attending AI Summit
LIVE! Foundation says Bill Gates attending AI Summit

Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April
Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April

Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM
Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO