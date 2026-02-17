Foundation says Bill Gates attending AI Summit

17:46





Government sources initially stated he would not attend, but a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation quickly contradicted to say he is indeed participating.





Gates featured among the tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists participating as speakers on the official website of the AI Impact Summit, underway in the national capital from February 16.





On Tuesday morning, his name went missing from the key participants' list. Government sources said Gates will not be attending the Summit, but did not indicate the reason.





However, a spokesperson for his foundation in an emailed response to PTI said, "Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled".





He was listed as a keynote speaker on February 19 -- the day all the bigwigs will descend at Bharat Mandapam.





He was given a 12-minute speaking slot at 1150 hours. -- PTI

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' participation in the world's biggest AI summit became a topic of speculation on Tuesday, following conflicting reports.