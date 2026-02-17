HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fire in coach of New Delhi-Chennai express train; no casualty

Tue, 17 February 2026
18:00
File image
A coach of the New Delhi-Chennai Grant Trunk Express caught fire in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday morning, railway officials said. 

There were no casualties, they said. 

Train 12616 New Delhi-Chennai (Tambaram) Grant Trunk Express left from Nagpur in the morning. 

While it was heading towards Sindi railway station in Wardha, smoke was detected in the last guard coach of the train at 11.09 am, Central Railway spokesperson Sanjay Muley told PTI. 

The train was stopped on the Sindi-Tuljapur section, the affected coach was detached immediately, and the fire brigade was called, he said. 

All passengers in the train and the coach concerned were safe, the official said. 

The cause of the fire will be known after a detailed investigation. 

The train will resume its journey in some time without the affected coach, the official added. -- PTI

