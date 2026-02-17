EC Team In Assam To Review Poll Preparedness

09:38





The team includes Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Maneesh Garg and Pawan Kumar Sharma, Director General Ashish Goyal, Advisor N N Butolia and Director Vidyarani Kanthoujam, along with other senior officials.





Sources in the state election machinery said the visit is part of the commission's standard pre-election review process to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls.





According to the schedule, the EC team will meet representatives of recognised political parties in Guwahati on Tuesday to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of elections.





This will be followed by meetings with senior police officials and district election officers-cum-district magistrates to assess law and order preparedness, deployment plans and logistical arrangements.





On February 18, the delegation will hold detailed discussions with the chief secretary, director general of police, officers of central armed police forces and other enforcement agencies. The visit will conclude with a press conference scheduled for 3 pm the same day.





Three-cornered contest on the cards





Political observers expect the Assam polls to witness a keen three-cornered contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, the Congress and its partners, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal.





The BJP is likely to contest the elections in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The ruling party has set a target of returning to power for a third consecutive term.





On the other side, the Congress is in talks with Left parties as well as regional players such as Asom Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, led by MLA Akhil Gogoi, as part of efforts to forge a broader Opposition front. The Congress has, however, decided not to enter into an alliance with the AIUDF this time.





-- Business Standard

