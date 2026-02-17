HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CRPF to hold first-ever anniversary parade in Northeast on Feb 21

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
20:37
image
The CRPF will celebrate its anniversary parade for the first time in the Northeast on February 21, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to attend the programme as the chief guest here, top officers said on Tuesday.

Eight contingents involving around 1,400 personnel will showcase equipment and other preparedness of the force during the event, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Special Director General (SDG), North East Zone, Raja Srivastava said, "For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its anniversary parade in the Northeast, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security."

"The 87th anniversary parade on Saturday will be graced by Amit Shah ji as the chief guest. The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India ready to work with BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka
LIVE! India ready to work with BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka

India-France elevate ties to special strategic partnership
India-France elevate ties to special strategic partnership

India and France have elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership,' with increased cooperation in defense, trade, and technology. The leaders also inaugurated a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka.

French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims
French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India began in Mumbai with a jog and a tribute, setting the stage for strategic talks with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the India-France partnership.

4,000 AI cameras, 15K security personnel to man AI Summit
4,000 AI cameras, 15K security personnel to man AI Summit

Over 4,000 AI-enabled cameras and 15,000 security personnel are deployed for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, ensuring high-level security and surveillance.

'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'
'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'

'China continues to perceive its relations with India through the prism of India-US relations, with the US using India to counter balance against China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO