CRPF to hold first-ever anniversary parade in Northeast on Feb 21

Eight contingents involving around 1,400 personnel will showcase equipment and other preparedness of the force during the event, they said.





Addressing a press conference, Special Director General (SDG), North East Zone, Raja Srivastava said, "For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its anniversary parade in the Northeast, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security."





"The 87th anniversary parade on Saturday will be graced by Amit Shah ji as the chief guest. The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security," he said. -- PTI

