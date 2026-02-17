Congress sweeps 7 of 8 Telangana municipalities; BRS gets one

19:11





The opposition BRS secured the chairperson post in one municipality.





The Congress won the chairperson posts in Thorrur and Jangaon municipalities following a draw of lots after both the Congress and the BRS had equal strength in the civic bodies.





While elections to 105 of the 116 municipalities were conducted on Monday, polling in 11 municipalities was deferred to Tuesday due to various reasons, including pushing and shoving by Congress and BRS workers during the election process.





Of the 11, elections were conducted in eight municipalities on Tuesday, while polling in three was deferred again due to court cases and other reasons.





Meanwhile, the State Election Commission announced that the Model Code of Conduct, which had been in force during the municipal elections, has been lifted with immediate effect.





Elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations were held on February 11, and counting of votes was taken up on February 13.





The Congress scored an emphatic victory, bagging over 1,300 of the total 2,582 wards.





The BRS won around 700 wards, while the BJP secured about 275 wards. -- PTI

The ruling Congress won chairperson posts in seven of the eight Telangana municipalities where elections were held on Tuesday.