BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:12





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 83,450.96.





The index moved between a high of 83,598 and a low of 82,987.43 during the day.





The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 42.65 points, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 25,725.40.





Among the Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

Stock markets closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, driven by gains in bank, IT and capital goods shares.