BSE Sensex top gainers today

Tue, 17 February 2026
17:12
Stock markets closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, driven by gains in bank, IT and capital goods shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 83,450.96. 

The index moved between a high of 83,598 and a low of 82,987.43 during the day. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 42.65 points, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 25,725.40. 

Among the Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What did Modi, Macron talk about at Maharashtra Bhavan?
Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April
Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

Shinde remarks: Kamra appears before privileges committee
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra appeared before the Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee regarding alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing was rescheduled to March 10 due to the absence of...

