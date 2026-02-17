HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar has 31.71 lakh Lakhpati Didis: Minister

Tue, 17 February 2026
21:17
Bihar rural development minister Sharwan Kumar./ANI Photo
Bihar has 31.71 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' earning an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more, rural development minister Sharwan Kumar informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Concluding the debate on the proposed Rs 23,701.18 crore budget for the Rural Development Department for 2026-27, Kumar said, "The NDA government in the state has been continuously working for women's economic uplift. When women engage in employment or self-employment, their dreams gain new wings, and their respect in society increases even more."

The House passed the department's budget by voice vote, even as opposition members walked out, maintaining that they were not convinced by the government's reply related to the rural development in the state.

"A Lakhpati Didi is a self-help group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, so that it is sustainable. Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all government departments and market players. Their (Lakhpati Didis) hard work has changed the village, changed the society, and also changed the status of the family", the minister said.

The Lakhpati Didi  scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2023. -- PTI

