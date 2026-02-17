HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai; all passengers safe

Tue, 17 February 2026
A bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Tuesday night, officials said. 

Nobody was injured in the incident and all passengers were rescued safely, an official said. 

"The blaze erupted in the CNG-run bus of the BEST near Sai Dham temple in Kandivali east. All passengers were safely evacuated and nobody was injured," he said. 

Personnel of the police department and fire brigade were alerted, following which they rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation, he said. 

As per the preliminary information, the fire started in the engine section of the vehicle. 

Due to the incident, traffic on the Western Express Highway was disrupted for some time and vehicles were asked to use an alternative route, the official said. -- PTI

