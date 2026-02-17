BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai; all passengers safe

23:18





Nobody was injured in the incident and all passengers were rescued safely, an official said.





"The blaze erupted in the CNG-run bus of the BEST near Sai Dham temple in Kandivali east. All passengers were safely evacuated and nobody was injured," he said.





Personnel of the police department and fire brigade were alerted, following which they rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation, he said.





As per the preliminary information, the fire started in the engine section of the vehicle.





Due to the incident, traffic on the Western Express Highway was disrupted for some time and vehicles were asked to use an alternative route, the official said. -- PTI

