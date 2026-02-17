Assam ex-Congress chief Borah will join BJP on Feb 22: Sarma

21:27

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi./Courtesy @BhupenKBorah/X





Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the Congress.





The CM was welcomed by Borah's wife and son with 'aarti'.





After the meeting, Sarma said state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining the party.





Borah joining the BJP will show that Congress is not a place for Hindus, he claimed. Sarma claimed Bora has struggled for a long time in the Congress, and he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants. -- PTI

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday after meeting him.