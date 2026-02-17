HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam ex-Congress chief Borah will join BJP on Feb 22: Sarma

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
21:27
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi./Courtesy @BhupenKBorah/X
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi./Courtesy @BhupenKBorah/X
Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday after meeting him. 

Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the Congress. 

The CM was welcomed by Borah's wife and son with 'aarti'. 

After the meeting, Sarma said state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining the party. 

Borah joining the BJP will show that Congress is not a place for Hindus, he claimed. Sarma claimed Bora has struggled for a long time in the Congress, and he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam ex-Cong chief Borah will join BJP on Feb 22: Sarma
LIVE! Assam ex-Cong chief Borah will join BJP on Feb 22: Sarma

India ready to back new BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka
India ready to back new BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, conveying India's support for Bangladesh's democratic and progressive development and extending an invitation from...

Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threats amid CBI probe
Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threats amid CBI probe

The family of a NEET aspirant in Bihar, whose death after alleged sexual assault is being probed by the CBI, has claimed they received a threat that their son would meet the same fate as their deceased daughter.

Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof
Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof

A video has surfaced showing the moment of the collision in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, allegedly filmed from inside the SUV driven by a 17-year-old, shows the moments leading up to the crash. The driver was later...

Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM
Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the swearing-in ceremony.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO