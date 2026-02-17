HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Are you the journalist Rediff is looking for?

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
11:14
image
Yes, if you have:

Sound knowledge of news and political developments OR of movies -- Hindi, regional and Hollywood -- OR of the world of business and finance.

That's right, we are looking for journalist, and these are the requirements.

You are an able copy editor with an acute news sense, possess quick, impeccable rewrite skills. Speed is of essence.

Must possess ability to work under tight deadlines and to withstand high-pressure situations.

Must have an active online media presence, with expertise in tracking and spotting social media trends as they happen and are able to transform them into readable bytes.

Ability to write/rewrite articles, including original features as well as spin off quick tabletop stuff.

And of course, you must be a team player, a can-do personality.

There are a few other requirements too.

A Bachelor's degree will help. Diploma in journalism won't hurt either.

Experience of working on the desk of a daily newspaper, news website, or news TV surely counts.

Needless to say, strong command over English language is a must.

Self-motivation, proactive work ethic, willingness to go beyond duty hours are a given.

So, if this describes you, or anyone else you know, touch base with us.

At: editorialjobs@rediffmail.com

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC
LIVE! Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother

The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka alleges her son was killed by a minor driving recklessly for social media stunts; police investigation is ongoing.

Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech
Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech

Relations with India experienced a downturn during Yunus's tenure, while ties with Pakistan saw positive developments.

Sheena Bora Murder Trial: The Great Skipping Rope Game
Sheena Bora Murder Trial: The Great Skipping Rope Game

Sheena Bora's birthday fell on February 11 and it's been 14 years since she disappeared into thin air.She would have been 39.Nearly one-and-a-half decades later are we patiently inching nearer to knowing the truth of what happened?

MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'

In a shocking case in Indore, a 24-year-old MBA student was murdered by her classmate, who allegedly performed occult rituals and mistreated her body.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO