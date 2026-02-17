HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another jolt to Assam Cong: Suspended MLA Sherman quits party

Tue, 17 February 2026
22:27
Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed/Courtesy Sherman Ali Ahmed/Facebook
Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed joined the Raijor Dal on Tuesday, becoming the second legislator from Assam's main opposition party to switch to the Akhil Gogoi-led outfit in two days. 

Ahmed's move, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly elections, came close on the heels of former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah quitting the party to join the BJP.

The three-time MLA from Baghbor constituency was welcomed to the Raijor Dal by Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party at a programme in Kalgachia in Barpeta district.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed said he will be seeking nomination from the Mandia constituency in the assembly elections, the first to be held in the state post-delimitation.

He claimed that he was shown the door from the AIUDF and the Congress as he was "raising voice against injustices and on behalf of the poor and deprived sections".

"I will continue to fight for the rights of the people and will seek the support of the public for it," he added. -- PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, conveying India's support for Bangladesh's democratic and progressive development and extending an invitation from...

The family of a NEET aspirant in Bihar, whose death after alleged sexual assault is being probed by the CBI, has claimed they received a threat that their son would meet the same fate as their deceased daughter.

A video has surfaced showing the moment of the collision in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, allegedly filmed from inside the SUV driven by a 17-year-old, shows the moments leading up to the crash. The driver was later...

