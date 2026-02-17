Another jolt to Assam Cong: Suspended MLA Sherman quits party

22:27

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed/Courtesy Sherman Ali Ahmed/Facebook





Ahmed's move, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly elections, came close on the heels of former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah quitting the party to join the BJP.





The three-time MLA from Baghbor constituency was welcomed to the Raijor Dal by Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party at a programme in Kalgachia in Barpeta district.





Addressing the gathering, Ahmed said he will be seeking nomination from the Mandia constituency in the assembly elections, the first to be held in the state post-delimitation.





He claimed that he was shown the door from the AIUDF and the Congress as he was "raising voice against injustices and on behalf of the poor and deprived sections".





"I will continue to fight for the rights of the people and will seek the support of the public for it," he added. -- PTI

