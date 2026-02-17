Anderson Cooper to leave CBS's '60 Minutes' after 2 decades

11:42





Cooper (58) joined the program in 2006 under an agreement with CNN, where he has worked since 2001 and has hosted "Anderson Cooper 360deg" since 2003. Through a CNN spokesperson, Cooper said he chose not to renew his contract with CBS and intends to spend more time with his young children.





"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career," Cooper wrote in a statement. "I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business. For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me." -- ANI

Veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper is stepping down from CBS's flagship newsmagazine 60 Minutes after nearly 20 years as a correspondent, according to The Washington Post.