14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan

14:43





The petition, drafted by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. The letter has also been signed by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes from Australia; England's Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower; West Indies' Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand's John Wright.





"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the former captains wrote.





They added, "As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon."





Chappell stated that the petition was prompted by reports about Imran's worsening health in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison, where he has been held since his imprisonment on corruption charges more than two years ago. -- ANI

Fourteen former international cricket captains from five Test-playing nations have appealed to the Pakistan government to ensure better prison treatment and medical care for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, amid serious concerns over his health, reported The Age Australia.