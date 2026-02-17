HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
14:43
image
Fourteen former international cricket captains from five Test-playing nations have appealed to the Pakistan government to ensure better prison treatment and medical care for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, amid serious concerns over his health, reported The Age Australia. 

The petition, drafted by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. The letter has also been signed by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes from Australia; England's Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower; West Indies' Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand's John Wright.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the former captains wrote. 

They added, "As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon." 

Chappell stated that the petition was prompted by reports about Imran's worsening health in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison, where he has been held since his imprisonment on corruption charges more than two years ago. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan
LIVE! 14 ex-cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan

Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post but Rahul..: Himanta
Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post but Rahul..: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on his swearing-in date as CM in 2014, but the situation changed after Rahul Gandhi intervened. Sarma, who later joined the BJP, believes the...

Kannada actress alleges secret filming in loo, blackmail
Kannada actress alleges secret filming in loo, blackmail

A Kannada television actress has filed a police complaint alleging she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom and blackmailed with the threat of online video circulation.

'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'
'More India Aligns With US, More China Aligns With Pak'

'China continues to perceive its relations with India through the prism of India-US relations, with the US using India to counter balance against China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.'

You don't deserve that chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Rahul
You don't deserve that chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Rahul

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu sharply criticises Rahul Gandhi for being out of touch and failing to address corruption within the Punjab Congress, potentially jeopardizing the party's future in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO