Zimbabwe look for Ireland scalp with maiden Super 8s berth in sight

Mon, 16 February 2026
19:23
On a high after a stunning win over former champions Australia, Zimbabwe would look to continue the momentum against a tricky Ireland side and grab the chance to book a maiden Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. 

A win over Ireland will take Zimbabwe to six points and they will continue their unbeaten run, though a Super Eight spot from Group B will still not be guaranteed. 

Australia -- currently on two points from two matches -- and Sri Lanka (on four points from two matches) can still reach to six points. 

Zimbabwe's final group match is against hosts Sri Lanka on February 19 in Colombo. 

In that scenario, the net run rate (NRR) would be the deciding factor. 

If Zimbabwe reach the Super Eight, that will be the first time they will progress to the stage in seven attempts. 

The African nation has been clinical in the tournament so far. -- PTI

