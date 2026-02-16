HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

UP: Woman held, daughter booked over spying for ISI

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
23:39
image
A woman was arrested on Monday and her daughter booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and residing in the country without valid citizenship, the Meerut police said.

According to the police, Ruksana, a resident of the Delhi Gate police station area, submitted a complaint to the senior superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police (City), alleging that Saba Farhat, who lives in Nadir Ali Building in Jali Kothi, had travelled to Pakistan in 1988 and married a Pakistani national, Farhat Masood, there.

The complaint stated that her daughter, Aiman Farhat, who was born in Pakistan in 1993, was brought to India on a Pakistani passport and later enrolled in a school here, but was never granted an Indian citizenship, they said.

The complainant further alleged that the woman had prepared forged documents to obtain a passport for her daughter and procured two separate identity documents in her own name. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Nissanka hits 2026 T20 WC's 1st ton, SL crush Aus to enter Super 8s
Nissanka hits 2026 T20 WC's 1st ton, SL crush Aus to enter Super 8s

Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in a Group B match to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup in Pallekele.

LIVE! Pune cops ban protests outside offices of political parties
LIVE! Pune cops ban protests outside offices of political parties

ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, Purkayastha
ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, Purkayastha

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a Rs 184-crore penalty on NewsClick and its founder, Prabir Purkayastha, for alleged FEMA violations related to foreign funding and misrepresentation of business activities.

Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation
Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation

Indian officials will visit the US to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement, expected to be signed in March, focusing on duty concessions and reciprocal tariffs.

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus
Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for two days to discuss bilateral and regional issues, marking his second visit to the Jewish state and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO