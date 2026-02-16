HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP doctor gets Rs 15-lakh extortion call, death threat to family

Mon, 16 February 2026
A city-based doctor has alleged that a man demanded Rs 15 lakh in extortion and threatened to shut down his hospital and kill his family if the money was not paid, the police on Monday said. 

Dr Pankaj Kumar Dixit, who runs Mansi Hospital in the Shahpur area, submitted a complaint to Gorakhpur SSP Kaustubh on Monday afternoon, seeking action against the caller and police protection for his family. 

According to the complaint, the doctor, a resident of Jungle Salikram in Shivpur Shahbazganj under Shahpur police station area, received a call at 10.46 pm on February 12 from someone who identified himself as Rahul Sharma and allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh. 

He said that "Sharma" warned him that if he did not do his bidding he would force him to shut down his hospital and kill his entire family. 

At 11.32 pm on February 14, Dixit received another call. 

The caller reiterated the threat, and used abusive language, the police said, citing the complaint. 

Dixit said his family has been living in fear since the calls. 

On the directions of the SSP, the crime branch and Shahpur police have launched an investigation. -- PTI

