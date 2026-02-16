HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tuesday's annular solar eclipse won't be visible in India

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
21:36
File image
File image
The movement of Sun, Earth and Moon on Tuesday will offer astronomy enthusiasts in different parts of the world a view of an annular solar eclipse, but the more than four-hour celestial event will not be visible in India, an observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh said.

Superintendent of the Government Jiwaji Observatory Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupta said the annular solar eclipse would begin at 3:26:06 pm  on Tuesday and end at 7:57:06 pm. 

The eclipse would reach its peak at 5:41:09 pm, he added.

"At its peak, the Moon will position itself between the Sun and the Earth in such a way that 96.20 per cent of the Sun will appear covered, making it look like a bright ring. The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India. It can be clearly observed in Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Antarctica," Gupta informed.

The observatory was constructed by Maharaja Sawai Raja Jaisingh of Jaipur in 1719 when he was in Ujjain as the Governor of Malwa under the reign of king Muhammad Shah of Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff
LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff

T20 WC Updates: Sri Lanka going steady
T20 WC Updates: Sri Lanka going steady

Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana
Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a viral video, advising petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims
SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims

The Supreme Court has directed the government to raise awareness, compensate, and protect vulnerable individuals who have lost money in cyber scams. The court's remarks came while granting bail to an accused in a cybercrime case,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO