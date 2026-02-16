Tuesday's annular solar eclipse won't be visible in India

21:36

Superintendent of the Government Jiwaji Observatory Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupta said the annular solar eclipse would begin at 3:26:06 pm on Tuesday and end at 7:57:06 pm.





The eclipse would reach its peak at 5:41:09 pm, he added.





"At its peak, the Moon will position itself between the Sun and the Earth in such a way that 96.20 per cent of the Sun will appear covered, making it look like a bright ring. The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India. It can be clearly observed in Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Antarctica," Gupta informed.





The observatory was constructed by Maharaja Sawai Raja Jaisingh of Jaipur in 1719 when he was in Ujjain as the Governor of Malwa under the reign of king Muhammad Shah of Delhi. -- PTI

