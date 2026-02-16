HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three held for theft of 60 laptops from University of Hyderabad

Mon, 16 February 2026
23:16
image
Three people, including two engineering students were arrested in connection with theft of 60 laptops from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday. 

The theft was reported at the CR Rao AIMSCS premises at the UoH campus, and a case was registered on February 9. 

Acting swiftly, the investigation team identified, traced, and apprehended the accused within a short period and ensured complete recovery of the entire stolen property, Gachibowli police station inspector K Balaraju said in a release. 

The three accused were apprehended on February 15 from Gowlidoddi in Hyderabad. 

On the modus operandi of the accused, police said the accused, having knowledge of the campus layout and security arrangements, committed the theft during late-night hours by unlawfully entering the premises and removing 60 laptops from the institute. 

The stolen property was intended to be disposed of for wrongful gain, police said. 

The accused were produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody, they added. -- PTI

