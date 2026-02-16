Stalin is the best man to consolidate India Bloc: Aiyar

14:19





Aiyar reasoned that Stalin focuses on raising substantive issues rather than sloganeering and would not stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "What Stalin has done over the past one year is to raise every single point that is relevant to federalism in India." "He has never said 'suit-boot ki sarkar.' He has never said 'chowkidar chor hai.'... He has the great virtue that he won't stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister," Aiyar said.





Further, Aiyar he drew a historical parallel between Stalin and former Congress chief K Kamaraj, who had declined the prime ministership after Jawaharlal Nehru, stressing that leadership roles should prioritise unity over personal ambition. The Congress leader seemed to imply that Stalin could play a kingmaker role similar to that of former Congress president K Kamaraj.





"If the INDIA bloc is consolidated, I think the best man to consolidate it is MK Stalin. When Kamaraj was asked to become the PM of India in succession to Jawaharlal Nehru, he had one sentence to say to everybody who asked him - "No English, No Hindi. How?" So, MK Stalin is in same position. Rahul Gandhi can become the PM of India, provided there is somebody to spend all his time consolidating the INDIA bloc," he said. -- ANI

