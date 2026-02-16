HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Snapdeal fined Rs 5 lakh for selling toys violating BIS standards

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
15:48
image
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for selling toys that do not comply with mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification, violating the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. 

A final order against Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) has been issued after taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI. The CCPA has also issued notices to other e-commerce entities including Amazon and Flipkart, along with sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store, she said. 

Besides the penalty, the CCPA has directed Snapdeal to ensure future compliance by guaranteeing that no non-compliant BIS standard toy is listed, hosted, or advertised on its platform. The platform has also been asked to prominently display contact numbers, e-mail addresses, and Grievance Officer details to facilitate prompt consumer redressal. 

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 became mandatory with effect from January 1, 2021, making BIS certification compulsory for all toys sold in India. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Rajpal Yadav gets bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case
LIVE! Actor Rajpal Yadav gets bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark
'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan issues a strong response to 'inappropriate' comments made by a BJP leader, asserting her neutral political stance amidst controversy linking her to actor Vijay.

Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj
Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke
'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke

Suryakumar Yadav's strategic emphasis on skill over sledging propelled Team India to a decisive victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the power of focus and execution.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO