Shivaji-Tipu remarks: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash

Mon, 16 February 2026
Bharatiya Janata Party workers confronted Congress activists in Pune while protesting against Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks 'equating' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, with the Opposition party alleging stone pelting during the agitation on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma told reporters that three Congress workers, two BJP workers, two police personnel, and two journalists sustained minor injuries in the melee.

"A protest was held near the Congress Bhavan, which saw sloganeering from workers of BJP and Congress. Workers of both parties climbed onto walls and there was stone pelting from both sides," Sharma informed.

A case was registered against workers of the BJP and Congress at Shivajinagar police station later in the evening, an official said.

Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the party has submitted a written complaint to the police against BJP functionaries. A case should be registered against Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, BJP City president Dheeraj Ghate, Dushyant Mohol and other workers, Shinde added.

There was a heavy police deployment in the area as BJP workers protested outside the Congress Bhavan, condemning Sapkal's comments that have triggered a row in the state.

A controversy erupted on Saturday over a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators and Hindu outfits.

While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of 'Swarajya', Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of "double standards" and pursuing a polarisation agenda after Sapkal faced criticism for the remark.

In a statement, the Congress spokesperson cited several instances to claim that BJP leaders had earlier supported or endorsed references to 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in public spaces and official forums.

He referred to resolutions in civic bodies in Akola and Mumbai, as well as past instances where BJP leaders had allegedly praised or associated with the historical figure, to argue that the party's current opposition was politically motivated.

BJP workers staged a protest in Pune, condemning Sapkal's remarks.

Congress has alleged that two of its workers sustained injuries as activists from the saffron party indulged in stone pelting outside the Congress Bhavan. -- PTI

