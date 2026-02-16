HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
12:12
image
The Supreme Court on Monday said that a nine-judge bench will commence final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7. It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22. The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre said he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala. 

The bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh is the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict. It also appointed Shashwati Pari as the nodal counsel for those opposing the review of the verdict.

"We also deem it appropriate that senior advocate K Parameshwar along with Shivam Singh are appointed as the amicus. Singh shall submit the stand taken by all parties before this court," the CJI said. 

"The nine judge bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala review case on April 7, 2026 at 10:30 am. The review petitioners or the party supporting them shall be heard from April 7 to April 9. The ones opposing the review shall be heard on April 14 to April 16. The rejoinder submissions, if any will be heard on April 21, 2026 followed by the final and concluding submissions by the learned amicus.. which is expected to be over by April 22," the order said.

The bench asked the lawyer for the parties to adhere to the time schedule. On May 11, 2020, the top court had said that its five-judge bench had powers to refer the questions of law to a larger bench for adjudication while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala temple entry case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai lays out the red carpet for Emmanuel, Brigitte
LIVE! Mumbai lays out the red carpet for Emmanuel, Brigitte

9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April
9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April

The Supreme Court has announced that a nine-judge bench will begin final hearings on petitions related to discrimination against women in religions, including the Sabarimala Temple case, starting April 7.

Is the India-Pakistan contest turning into a fading rivalry?
Is the India-Pakistan contest turning into a fading rivalry?

'Isn't it silly to call India-Pakistan cricket's greatest rivalry when Pakistan has won only once out of the last eight T20 World Cup encounters?'

AI summit, board exams: Delhi braces for traffic chaos
AI summit, board exams: Delhi braces for traffic chaos

Delhi is implementing heightened security and traffic restrictions for the five-day AI Impact Summit, deploying over 10,000 police personnel and issuing traffic advisories to minimize disruption to commuters and students.

'Where is Guru Dakshina coming from?': Kharge slams RSS
'Where is Guru Dakshina coming from?': Kharge slams RSS

Priyank Kharge accused the RSS of money laundering, demanding transparency in their financial dealings and questioning their exemption from laws applicable to other organizations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO