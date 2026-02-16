SC refuses SIT probe against Assam CM over 'miya' remark

13:52





A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has asked the jurisdictional High Court to afford an expeditious hearing to the petitioners. The Court asked the petitioners not to undermine the powers of the High Courts and that the petitioners may approach the apex court once they are unsatisfied with the relief granted to them by the High Courts in their petition.





"Various directions against officials are sought... In our considered view, all these issues need to be effectively adjudicated by the jurisdictional High Court. Consequently, without expressing any opinion, the petitioner are at liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court. Since the pertinent authorities have urged the court that the matter requires urgent attention, we request the Chief Justice of the jurisdictional High Court to afford expeditious hearing," the Court noted.





Earlier, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, an organisation of Indian Muslims and Muslim scholars, filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the recent remarks made by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the BJP leader allegedly used the term 'Miya' to describe Muslims. -- PTI

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain various petitions seeking action by way of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged discriminatory remarks, particularly the "Miya" remark in reference to a community and other material alleged to have been 'hate speech' posted on social media.