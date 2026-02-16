Rupee closes unchanged at 90.66 against US dollar

18:46





According to forex traders, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows limited its movement.





In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar and moved between an intraday high of 90.61 and a low of 90.72 during the session.





The domestic unit closed the session at its previous closing level of 90.66 (provisional) against the greenback.





On Friday, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 90.66 against the US dollar. -- PTI

