Rupee closes unchanged at 90.66 against US dollar

Mon, 16 February 2026
18:46
The rupee settled flat at 90.66 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Monday, as positive momentum in domestic equities was offset by a strong US dollar in the overseas market. 

According to forex traders, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows limited its movement. 

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar and moved between an intraday high of 90.61 and a low of 90.72 during the session. 

The domestic unit closed the session at its previous closing level of 90.66 (provisional) against the greenback. 

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 90.66 against the US dollar. -- PTI

