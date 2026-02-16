HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Remarks on CM Vijayan blown out of proportion: Aiyar

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
14:06
image
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday claimed that his remark that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the "next" Chief Minister of Kerala was "blown out of proportion" by the media. 

Aiyar said the comment was just "half a line" in his speech and that it was exaggerated. "It was only half a line in that speech which has been blown out of proportion," he told PTI Videos. However, he said the LDF government in the state was doing outstanding work. 

"I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements....," he said. On some Congress leaders claiming that Aiyar was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him from the organisation.

On Sunday, speaking at the international seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", Aiyar had said he was confident that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office. The remark drew sharp criticism, with AICC leaders publicly distancing themselves from his statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin is the best man to consolidate India Bloc: Aiyar
LIVE! Stalin is the best man to consolidate India Bloc: Aiyar

'Hindus Voted Overwhelmingly For BNP'
'Hindus Voted Overwhelmingly For BNP'

'Tarique Rahman's refrain during the electoral campaign was that the minorities are safe under BNP. He has to honour that promise.'

7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan
7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan

A fire in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, resulted in the deaths of seven workers, with two still trapped inside. Rescue operations are ongoing.

9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April
9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April

The Supreme Court has announced that a nine-judge bench will begin final hearings on petitions related to discrimination against women in religions, including the Sabarimala Temple case, starting April 7.

Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls
Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls

Bhupen Kumar Borah has claimed that he was being 'ignored' by the party leadership.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO