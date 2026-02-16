HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning: Tharoor

Mon, 16 February 2026
09:10
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this image with Priyanka Chopra and writes: "Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?!"

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'MS Aiyar has no connection whatsoever with Congress'

Father Shares Secret Of Kishan's Match-Winning Knock

'He worked very hard in the last two years, he played a lot of domestic cricket, focused on his batting.'

Shivaji-Tipu remark: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Pune following controversial remarks equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, leading to injuries and police intervention.

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday's T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan to fans across the country.

India-Bangladesh Ties May Warm Up After BNP Win

'The people of Bangladesh have voted for a party that represents political interest.'<br>'It is a pro-Liberation party and it believes in the spirit of 1971, as opposed to the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the Liberation...

