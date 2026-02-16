Priyanka Chopra looks stunning: Tharoor

09:10

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this image with Priyanka Chopra and writes: "Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?!"