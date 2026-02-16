Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job

16:02

Asawari Jagdale





Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale, was among 26 people gunned down by terrorists at Pahalgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 last year.





The Maharashtra government had announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of six state residents killed in the terror attack and assured jobs to the next of kin.





"It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard," Asawari told media persons.





She said Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has written to Union Minister Amit Shah, apprising him about the state government's assurances. "I have been in contact with the offices of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials have been telling us that they have been following up on the issue," she said.





The family has been facing financial hardship since her father's death, and their savings have depleted, she said, urging officials to try to address the issue soon.





Asked about Asawari's pleas, the Maharashtra BJP's media in-charge Navnath Ban said he would take up the issue with the chief minister. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The BJP's stand is to support the Jagdale family and other families affected by the terror attack. I assure that I will personally take up the matter with the chief minister and the state party leadership." The BJP corporator said that Fadnavis is a sensitive leader who would look into the issue and try to ensure justice at the earliest. PTI

Asawari Jagdale, the daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim, on Monday claimed she is still waiting for the job the Maharashtra government had assured her after the tragedy, even as BJP leader Navnath Ban assured that he would take up the pending matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.