Mumbai lays out the red carpet for Emmanuel, Brigitte

The visual tribute marks the commencement of a high-profile visit by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, who are scheduled to be in India from February 16 to 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.





President Macron is set to arrive in Mumbai today, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.





This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.





According to the French Embassy, this engagement marks another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris.





The visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education.





This trajectory began with Macron's first visit in 2018, followed by his attendance at the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day.





During that milestone, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, a forward-looking initiative they will jointly inaugurate in Mumbai during this trip.





As part of the current itinerary, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions on February 17 in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.





This long-term vision outlines the future of a partnership that began on January 26, 1998, as India's first-ever Strategic Partnership.





The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing strategic convergence.





Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. -- ANI

