HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'MS Aiyar has no connection whatsoever with Congress'

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
08:49
image
The Congress has distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as the chief minister of Kerala, saying the veteran leader has had no connection whatsoever with the party for the last few years and he speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity. 

The grand old party also asserted that the people of Kerala will bring the United Democratic Front (UDF) back in power in the southern state for more responsible and responsive governance. 

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Aiyar expressed confidence on Sunday that Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will continue to be the state's chief minister. Reacting to his remarks, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera on Sunday said, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity." Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged Khera's post on X and asserted that the people of Kerala will bring the UDF back in power in the state for more responsible and responsive governance. 

"Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners," Ramesh said on X.

Speaking at an international seminar in Thiruvananthapuram titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", which was inaugurated by Vijayan, Aiyar said necessary amendments should be introduced to legally secure Kerala's top position in the panchayati raj system and offered suggestions for it. Aiyar, who served as the Union minister for panchayati raj during the Congress-led UPA government, recalled Mahatma Gandhi's vision of India. He said the father of the nation had envisaged a country where even the poorest would feel ownership and believe that they have an effective voice in nation-building. He added that it may appear ironic that the state that has made the most commendable progress towards that goal is Kerala, ruled by a "Marxist-Leninist party". 

"I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion," the Congress leader said. He said without a doubt, Kerala tops the chart when it comes to panchayati raj and has fulfilled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's expectations in this regard more than any other state. "But while Kerala is the first state in panchayati raj in practice, it ranks only second in law," he noted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'MS Aiyar has no connection whatsoever with Congress'
LIVE! 'MS Aiyar has no connection whatsoever with Congress'

Father Shares Secret Of Kishan's Match-Winning Knock
Father Shares Secret Of Kishan's Match-Winning Knock

'He worked very hard in the last two years, he played a lot of domestic cricket, focused on his batting.'

Shivaji-Tipu remark: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash
Shivaji-Tipu remark: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Pune following controversial remarks equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, leading to injuries and police intervention.

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday's T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan to fans across the country.

India-Bangladesh Ties May Warm Up After BNP Win
India-Bangladesh Ties May Warm Up After BNP Win

'The people of Bangladesh have voted for a party that represents political interest.'<br>'It is a pro-Liberation party and it believes in the spirit of 1971, as opposed to the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the Liberation...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO