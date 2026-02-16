HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi-Macron meeting at 3:15 pm in Mumbai tomorrow

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
09:42
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, and during their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas. 

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.

During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement said. President Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai. This will be President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai. 

Around 3:15 pm on February 17, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. Later, around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi-Macron meeting at 3:15 pm in Mumbai tomorrow
LIVE! Modi-Macron meeting at 3:15 pm in Mumbai tomorrow

Father Shares Secret Of Kishan's Match-Winning Knock
Father Shares Secret Of Kishan's Match-Winning Knock

'He worked very hard in the last two years, he played a lot of domestic cricket, focused on his batting.'

Shivaji-Tipu remark: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash
Shivaji-Tipu remark: 9 injured as BJP, Cong workers clash

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Pune following controversial remarks equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, leading to injuries and police intervention.

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday's T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan to fans across the country.

India-Bangladesh Ties May Warm Up After BNP Win
India-Bangladesh Ties May Warm Up After BNP Win

'The people of Bangladesh have voted for a party that represents political interest.'<br>'It is a pro-Liberation party and it believes in the spirit of 1971, as opposed to the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the Liberation...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO