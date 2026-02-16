HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26; to address Knesset

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
17:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on a two-day visit from February 25 to 26, sources said on Monday. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first broke news of Modi's visit while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations on Sunday.  

"Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi," Netanyahu told the gathering. 

"Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular," he stressed. 

A source in Jerusalem told PTI that PM Modi's visit is 'likely to be short from February 25 to 26", but "its impact is deep given the popularity Modi enjoys not only in Israel but around the world". 

While the programme around the visit is being worked out, Modi is expected to address the Israeli Knesset (parliament). 

He is likely to touch upon all issues of bilateral and regional interest during his two-day visit. 

This would be his second visit to Israel, the first being in July 2017, which was also the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state. 

The high-profile visit of the Indian Prime Minister comes on the heels of several other high-level ministerial exchanges from both sides. 

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited India last year as the strategic partners built up momentum to sign a Free Trade Agreement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job
LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job

Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation
Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation

Borah told reporters outside his residence that he has sought time from the Congress high command to reconsider his decision

HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court has suspended actor Rajpal Yadav's sentence in a cheque bounce case until March 18, allowing his release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore.

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return
Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return

Aiyar's endorsement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ignited a political firestorm, drawing sharp rebukes from his own party.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO