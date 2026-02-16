HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

Mon, 16 February 2026
18:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam ahead of inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi./ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam ahead of inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi./ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo in New Delhi. 

He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. 

The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo. 

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem. 

Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K to reopen 14 tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack
LIVE! J-K to reopen 14 tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack

Digital Data Protection Act comes under SC review
Digital Data Protection Act comes under SC review

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, focusing on concerns about its impact on the Right to Information Act.

HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court has suspended actor Rajpal Yadav's sentence in a cheque bounce case until March 18, allowing his release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore.

Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj
Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a viral video, advising petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

