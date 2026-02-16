Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam ahead of inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi./ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo in New Delhi.
He also interacted with startups participating in the expo.
The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.
Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.
Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners. -- PTI