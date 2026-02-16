Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

18:49

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam ahead of inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi./ANI on X





He also interacted with startups participating in the expo.





The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.





Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.





Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo in New Delhi.