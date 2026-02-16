HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets rebound 1% on buying in power, banking stocks; Sensex jumps 650 pts

Mon, 16 February 2026
17:54
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Monday, driven by strong buying in power, banking, and financial stocks. 

Snapping its three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 650.39 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 83,277.15. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 211.65 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 25,682.75. 

PowerGrid emerged as the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.45 percent, followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K to reopen 14 tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack
LIVE! J-K to reopen 14 tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack

Digital Data Protection Act comes under SC review
Digital Data Protection Act comes under SC review

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, focusing on concerns about its impact on the Right to Information Act.

HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court has suspended actor Rajpal Yadav's sentence in a cheque bounce case until March 18, allowing his release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore.

Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj
Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a viral video, advising petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

