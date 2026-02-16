Markets rebound 1% on buying in power, banking stocks; Sensex jumps 650 pts

17:54





Snapping its three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 650.39 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 83,277.15.





The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 211.65 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 25,682.75.





PowerGrid emerged as the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.45 percent, followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

